Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.94 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.