Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 876,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 119,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 1,934.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.