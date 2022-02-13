Dash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.34 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $101.59 or 0.00241836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $143.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,577,198 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

