Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $20.88 on Friday. Dana has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

