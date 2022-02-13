Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

DTRC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

