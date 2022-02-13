Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.92. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 5,914 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DADA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

