Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,999,000.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

