Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $121,075.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $142.75 or 0.00337801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,959 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

