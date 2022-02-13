CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $105,709.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.06 or 1.00049121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00299018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00025278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.