Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cue Biopharma worth $31,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

