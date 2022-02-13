Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 69,008 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $286.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

