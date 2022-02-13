Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $319,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 663,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after acquiring an additional 82,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.48. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

