Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 213,175 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.40% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,789,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $19,448,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $10,773,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

