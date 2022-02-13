Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 190.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $139.21 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $310.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

