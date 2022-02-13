Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 225,783 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,937.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.