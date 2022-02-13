Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,700 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,889,001 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.65. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

