Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

