Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

