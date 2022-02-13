Critical Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Source Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.89 $176.11 million $2.45 8.24 Source Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Source Capital.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Source Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Source Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Source Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Source Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A Source Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Source Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Source Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Source Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 70.76% 13.20% 6.48% Source Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Source Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on such factors as high liquidity, relatively unleveraged balance sheets, and long-term ability to earn above-average returns on capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2500 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Source Capital, Inc. was formed in June 1, 1968 and is domiciled in the United States.

