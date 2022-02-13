Critical Comparison: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCUR and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus price target of $266.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.95%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than CCUR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 3.07 $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18 Upstart $233.42 million 35.12 $5.98 million $0.80 125.03

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

