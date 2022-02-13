Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 230 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.79) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.60. The firm has a market cap of £34.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

