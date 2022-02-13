Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

