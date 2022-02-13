Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377 shares of company stock worth $212,868 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

