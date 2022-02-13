Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,680 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

