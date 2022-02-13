Credit Suisse AG Has $3.65 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $13,787,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of SPT opened at $71.46 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.