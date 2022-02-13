Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

