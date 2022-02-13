Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,365 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.