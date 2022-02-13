Cowen Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by Cowen from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$18.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.