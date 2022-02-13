Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,446 shares of company stock worth $3,707,297 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

COUR stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

