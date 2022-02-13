Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.