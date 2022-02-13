Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

