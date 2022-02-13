Copernicus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 10.3% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,714,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

