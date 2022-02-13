Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.97.

NYSE VLRS opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $397,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

