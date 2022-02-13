Contrasting RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, suggesting that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTCORE and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.31 $12.98 million ($0.31) -15.84

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTCORE and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 111.30%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than RTCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rimini Street beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

