Contrasting Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -3.59 Logiq $34.65 million 0.53 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics beats Logiq on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

