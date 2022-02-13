Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,516.67.

CNSWF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $40.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,675.16. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,259.70 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,726.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,712.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

