Conifer Management L.L.C. Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000. Rimini Street comprises 0.8% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned 1.38% of Rimini Street as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,420 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

