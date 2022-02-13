Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.82-0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.93 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

