Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 108,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 89,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

