Comparing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

This table compares Deep Yellow and Fairfax Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.65 $218.40 million $121.28 4.27

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deep Yellow and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $713.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29%

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.