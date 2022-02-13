Comparing Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32%

Risk and Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.38 $547.50 million $4.57 31.65 ExlService $958.43 million 4.20 $89.48 million $3.45 35.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

