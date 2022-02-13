Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SID. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 94,305 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SID opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

