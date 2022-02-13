Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.23) to €9.10 ($10.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $9.71 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

