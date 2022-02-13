Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the January 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Columbia Care stock remained flat at $$3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,255. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. dropped their price target on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

