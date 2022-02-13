Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.35 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post sales of $163.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 112,129 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 252,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,606. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

