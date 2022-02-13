Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

