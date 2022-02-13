Columbia Asset Management Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

