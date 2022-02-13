Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $107.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

