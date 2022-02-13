Columbia Asset Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

