Columbia Asset Management Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $358.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.59. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

